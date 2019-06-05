Markle, Prince Harry's wife and the first American to become a member of Britain's royal family, reportedly declined to meet Mr. Trump during his U.K stay. She just became a mother and is said to have cited that as her reason, but has expressed negative opinions of Mr. Trump before, calling him "divisive" and a "misogynist."

Mr. Trump said the controversy didn't come up when he spoke with Prince Harry who, he told Morgan, "couldn't have been nicer," adding, "The Royal Family is really nice."