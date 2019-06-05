News
Harrah Bridge In Need Of Emergency High-Water Repairs
HARRAH, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma County Commissioners are holding a special meeting to approve emergency work on a bridge in Harrah.
The bridge was damaged by high water and is along Donnell Road. The stretch of road is important because it serves as some residents only access to their homes.
Currently, the bridge is reduced to one lane and a one ton limit for cars and trucks.
If the work is approved, county officials said repairs would take one and a half to four days. The time is, of course, weather dependent.
During that time, residents would have to relocate or stay in their homes.
Oklahoma County District 2 would be in charge of the work. But, the resolution on the table said Harrah would reimburse the county just over of $30,000 for the work.
The meeting is being held at 2:40 p.m.