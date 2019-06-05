News
2 Victims In The Hospital, Suspect On The Run After NW OKC Drive-By Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people are in the hospital and a suspect is on the run after a drive-by shooting overnight Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to officials, the incident took place around 10:30 p.m. on Bainbridge Avenue near West Hefner Road and Broadway Extension.
Police said someone inside a vehicle shot a person on an ATV. The gunman also shot a second person at a nearby home who had opened the door for the first victim.
This is a developing story.