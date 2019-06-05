News
Suspect On The Run After Hitting Car, Fence During SW OKC Pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY - A suspect is on the run after leading officers on a chase Wednesday morning, in southwest Oklahoma City, officials said.
Police said they tried to stop a speeding driver near South Western Avenue and Southwest Grand Boulevard. The suspect failed to stop, initiating the pursuit.
According to police, the suspect hit a parked car, then threw his truck in reverse, plowing through a chain link fence.
Officials said the suspect bailed out of his vehicle and rain away.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.