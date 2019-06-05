News
Police Searching For High-Speed Chase Suspect In SE OKC
Police are searching for the suspect involved in a high-speed chase, Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.
The pursuit began as a traffic stop near Southwest Grant Boulevard and South Pennsylvania Avenue.
Scanner traffic indicates that the suspect threw something from his vehicle near Southwest 40th Street and S. Pennsylvania Ave.
The suspect bailed from his vehicle near Southeast 59th Street and South Sunnylane Road.
Police have setup a perimeter and are searching for the suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.