Convicted Rapist Accused Of Murdering Co-Worker, Dumping Body In Cimarron River
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma - In Payne County, a convicted rapist is accused of killing a 29-year-old co-worker. Her body has not been found.
Chelsey Chaffin went missing May 25, 2019.
The Oklahoma State Bureau Of Investigation says Chaffin worked with 54-year-old Earl Oswalt at Armstrong Stillwater Flooring Plant. The OSBI says Chaffin rented a room from Oswalt at Top Value Mobile Home Park on May 24, 2019. Investigators say Oswalt murdered Chaffin two days later, then dumped her body in the Cimarron River.
Oswalt’s neighbors reacted with disbelief.
“We have kids in the neighborhood,” said one neighbor. “We’re very upset about the situation.”
Art Crosby is the caretaker of the mobile home park. “In fact, I seen him the day before yesterday,” he said. “He come into the office and you know he acted like everything was okay.”
The OSBI says Oswalt was paroled in 2017, after serving 20 years on a 60-year sentence for a first-degree rape conviction.