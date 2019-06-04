The 19th Amendment changed the electorate forever. Some names are etched in the annals of American history: Winnifred Huck of Illinois, the first woman to win a special election to Congress; Gladys Pyle of Oklahoma, the first woman elected to the Senate without previously been appointed; Margaret Chase Smith of Maine, the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress; Patsy Mink of Hawaii; the first non-white woman and Asian American woman elected to Congress; Shirley Chishold of New York, the first African American woman elected to Congress; and Carol Mosley Braun of Illinois, the first African American woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

And then there's Nellie Ross of Wyoming, the first female governor, Sandra Day O'Conner, the first U.S. Supreme Court Justice, and Nancy Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the House.