Lambert and his brother made it out alive. He keeps pictures and awards in the front room of his North Carolina home — but said he doesn't need objects to remember.



"There is hardly a day goes by that I haven't thought of some soldier or some incident that happened," he said.



Lambert has gone back to Omaha Beach several times since that day 75 years ago — and the rock where his men took shelter has been named Ray's Rock.



He's been reluctant to share his story, until now.



"I felt, you know, there's someone who'll say, 'Gee — you — Ray thinks he was a great hero,' or somethin' like that. I'm not. You know, I'm just — I'm a veteran."



But he decided to speak for his fellow soldiers who longer can. The title of his book says it all — aptly named "Every Man a Hero."



"When we were talkin' about a name for the book, the name came up, 'Ray Lambert The Hero,'" he said. "And so I said, 'No. Every man is a hero. Not me.'"