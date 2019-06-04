Man Removed After Being Pinned In Cattle Truck Crash For Over 5 Hours
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man was pinned in the cab of an overturned cattle truck for over 5 hours on Highway 412 in Pawnee County. Crews got to the scene of the crash on westbound 412 near the Keystone Dam around 6:30 a.m.
Officials say two people were in the cab when it left the highway and overturned. One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
A passenger was trapped in the cab of the truck for several hours as area firefighters worked to free him. They say the man was sleeping in the cab of the truck when it crashed, and one of his legs was trapped. His condition is not known.
They used heavy tools including saws, jacks and pry bars to free him from the vehicle. They've also had to use tow trucks to pull the truck away from the guard rail to give first responders more room to operate.
The man inside was conscious and able to talk to rescuers.
Officials say the cattle were loose but are now contained.