Vice President Mike Pence Visits Tulsa, Tours Flood Damage
TULSA, Oklahoma - Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Tulsa Tuesday to get a look at damage from extreme flooding around northeastern Oklahoma.
Vice President Pence and his wife Karen landed around 11:40 Tuesday morning at the Tulsa International Airport.
Vice President Pence announced the visit on Twitter Monday morning, saying he, President Trump, and their administration "are with the people hit by these storms as they rebuild."
They will head over to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, whose team has been focused on disaster relief efforts for flooding victims over the past couple of weeks.
The vice president will also travel to one of the areas impacted by flooding.
The White House's communications staff has not told News On 6 what town or neighborhood he'll be visiting.
This is the second time Pence has been to Green Country in the past few months.
He came to Tulsa to campaign for now-Governor Kevin Stitt back in October.