EMSA Launches Emergency Response Unit In Deer Creek
DEER CREEK, Oklahoma - EMSA is launching a new service in Deer Creek in hopes of increasing response times and getting to critical emergencies like heart attacks and car crashes fast.
The Emergency Response Unit (ERU) is the first of its kind in the Oklahoma City Metro.
The unit will be permanently based at the Deer Creek Fire Department. While the new unit isn't large enough to transport patients, EMSA says the ERU paramedic can begin advanced life-saving measures until the ambulance crew arrives to transport the patient to a local hospital.
They say in less serious cases, the new crew can also help patients make the call if an ambulance is even necessary for their emergency.
EMSA says this new unit is all about speed and getting to the scene quick.
The ambulance service says it hopes to bring more ERUs to the system soon.