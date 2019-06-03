OKC Man Accused Of Extortion After Allegedly Catching His Wife Having Affair
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man is charged in Cleveland County with attempting to extort $33,000 from another man for having sex with his wife.
Norman police arrested 50-year-old Albert Byrd on May 23, 2019. Police said Byrd had found photos of his wife and another man having sex on his wife’s cellphone.
Police said when the victim came to them because of Byrd’s threats two weeks ago, they conducted a “sting operation,” that culminated with Byrd’s arrest at Sooner Mall three days later. Byrd thought he was meeting the victim outside the Dillards’ entrance for the money exchange.
“He was going to show those photos to the victim’s wife if he didn’t pay $33,000,” said Norman Police Spokesperson Sarah Jensen.
Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said when he was arrested, Byrd didn’t believe he had done anything wrong.
“In my job I’m not surprised by a lot of people’s behaviors, and so I don’t know if I was necessarily surprised, but it does stand out,” he said.
Monday night Byrd told News 9 to contact his attorney for any questions concerning his case.