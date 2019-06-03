Police arrested Fotis and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis on Saturday. Though no body has been found yet, the investigation is being treated as a homicide, and they are facing charges that include tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree, reports CBS News' Mola Lenghi. Meanwhile, Jennifer's children are safe with her mother as the case unfolds. CBS News reached out to Fotis' attorney about his financial situation but has not heard back.