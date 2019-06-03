News
Johnsonville Recalls Sausages, May Contain Plastic
Johnsonville has issued a voluntary recall of its Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage.
The company says the sausages may contain plastic pieces.
Officials say there has been one reported incident, but no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
The sausages affected were in 14 oz. packaging and have the following information on the package, according to the company:
- “Best By” date of 06/09/2019 (found on back size along zipper closure);
- Package UPC code: 0-77782-02171-4 (found in the lower right under the black/white bar code);
- An “EST 34224” number (found on the package’s front side, lower right corner)
The affected Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausages were sent to 28 states, including Oklahoma.
