OCCHD Confirms 2 Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples In Okla. County
Monday, June 3rd 2019, 8:40 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) Officials confirm two positive mosquito samples carrying West Nile Virus in Oklahoma County.
“Residents need to eliminate any sources of stagnant water and always wear repellent containing DEET,” said OCCHD Mosquito Program Coordinator Tre Williams.
West Nile symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes a rash, officials said.
Infants, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are the most likely to get the virus.
If symptoms are severe, OCCHD officials ask that you contact your doctor immediately.
