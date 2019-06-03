News
Rain, Storms To Develop Monday And Continue Into The Week
OKLAHOMA CITY - After morning rain and storms in portions of Oklahoma, we are expecting additional storms Monday afternoon.
Pop-up thunderstorms will be possible in central and western Oklahoma.
Not everyone will see rain. However, any storm that does develop could produce damaging wind, hail, and localized flooding.
We have several rounds of rain and storms headed for Oklahoma this week. No extreme severe weather expected, but daily severe threats will exist.
