News
Police Investigating Suspicious Shooting In McClain County As A Homicide
Police say they were called around noon on Sunday to a home in McClain County.
A neighbor heard another neighbor shooting and went over to check it out on a four-wheeler.
That's when the neighbor on the four-wheeler was shot in front of the fence on the property line between the houses.
Police say the man that was shot had no weapons on him.
The person of interest is the neighbor on the other side of the fence, and that person is being interviewed by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The sheriff had been called to this location in the past because of disputes between fence lines.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.