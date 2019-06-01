deadCenter Film Festival Features Animated Paul George Short
Oklahoma City, OK - Alyx Picard Davis for deadCenter Film and Dan Mahoney of the OKC Thunder discuss the line-up at this year's deadCenter Film Festival including a new animated short about OKC Thunder Star Paul George.
Growing Up George is the latest offering from OKC Thunder Films, working in conjunction with Deep Sky Productions of Portland, OR and inspired by the artwork of Thunder global super fan Nanae Yamano of Japan. OKC Thunder Films has produced several projects, including The Kiwi Way, Si Señor!, and Mr. Thunder about Thunder player Nick Collison, which made its debut at the 2018 deadCenter Film Festival.
This festival begins on June 6th and runs through the 9th. All-Access Passes for the festival are available now, individual tickets are available to purchase 20 minutes before individual screenings. For more information visit the deadCenter Film Festival website.