News
OKC Firefighters Recognized For Saving One Of Their Own
Oklahoma City, OK - Four Oklahoma City firefighters are being recognized for saving one of their own after he suffered a stroke on the job.
Lt. Joshua Manion was on duty earlier this month when he woke up feeling dizzy and disoriented.
"I think I wobbled all the way through the station," said Lt. Manion.
Believing he was suffering a stroke, Manion's fellow fighters rushed him to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery where Doctors found a clot in his brain. Because of his immediate treatment, he's expected to make a full recovery.