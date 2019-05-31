“Just wanted to make sure you were aware that today the Oklahoma County Detention Center transferred all the Juveniles in our custody to the Oklahoma County Juvenile center per the court minutes from Judge Prince dated 5/29/2019. We have been working very closely with the Juvenile center during this transfer to make it as safe and seamless as possible. I have also spoken with Judge Prince today, and the Detention Center will be working off of Administrative Order AD7-2006-17 written by Judge Elliott in regards to admissions of new arrestee’s that are Juveniles. The procedure will be as follows: