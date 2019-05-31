News
Norman Teens Open Lemonade Stand, Raising Money For Disabled Elderly
NORMAN - A group of Norman teens are raising money for the disabled elderly by opening a lemonade stand
$1,000 will take residents at the Willows Apartments on field trips and help fund the annual Christmas party.
The group began their efforts Thursday, which is bringing a lot of smiles to the community.
"We figure that there is so much hate in the world and we wanted to bring a little good into it,” said Brittany Lynch. “No matter the weather, we are going to stand out here."
The lemonade stand reopens Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at 517 N. University Blvd. in Norman.
A GoFundMe has been launched for anyone willing to donate.