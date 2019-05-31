Beauticians Gathering Cosmetic Donations For Those Affected By El Reno Tornado
A group of beauticians from across the Oklahoma City metro are coming together to provide those impacted by last weekend’s deadly EF3 tornado a little TLC.
Donations of makeup, shampoo, conditioner and even full haircuts began pouring in after Bailey Graham highlighted the need on Facebook. Graham says she was helping a friend search through her destroyed mobile home for hours, looking for her makeup bag to no avail.
“I decided to go home, go through my makeup, what I had, and I didn’t have enough for her to do a full face of makeup, Graham said. “So I decided to make the post reaching out to people trying to get makeup, hair supplies, things like that.”
The Paul Mitchell School in Norman committed to donating 50 bottles of shampoo and conditioner and 50 free haircuts for men, women and children impacted by the May 25 tornado.
“Just the little things you don’t think of like haircuts or maybe toiletry things are items that they have to worry about,” Melanie Lewis operations leader at the school says. “They have so many things they have to worry about. So, just to take this off of their shoulders is really important to us.”
Organizers say they will finish gathering donations from across the metro early next week before distributing the products and haircut vouchers next Friday.
For information on picking the items up or to donate, visit the El Reno VFW post 382 or the Junkyard Diva Facebook pages or contact Nancy Salsman at (405)641-4284