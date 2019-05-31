SeeWorth Academy Terminating Contract With OKC Public Schools
OKLAHOMA CITY – SeeWorth Academy is relinquishing its charter and terminating its current contract with Oklahoma City Public Schools.
The SeeWorth board voted on the decision Friday morning.
Both before and after the vote, board members and staff members met behind closed doors.
The school’s superintendent had no comment on what this change means for students.
Board members said the decision is what’s best for students.
“In meetings with State Department of Ed and Oklahoma City Public Schools, we have come to the conclusion that that's what’s in the best interest of our kids,” board member Barbara Swinton said of the vote.
When asked about what the charter relinquishment means for students and staff, Swinton said that has yet to be determined.
In early May, an attorney for the State Department of Education sent a letter to SeeWorth officials, claiming the school was noncompliant. The accusations mainly concerned the academy’s finances.
Friday, Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister praised the board’s decision.
In a statement to News 9 Hofmeister said quote:
“The Seeworth board is to be commended for its swift and decisive action. What’s most important now is that all parties continue to work together in the best interest of students affected by today’s decision.”
Oklahoma City Public Schools also released a statement from their superintendent, Dr. Sean McDaniel saying:
“We appreciate the Seeworth board and staff for their many years of dedicated service to OKCPS families and students. We look forward to working with them as we make this transition, and I assure the students and families who have called Seeworth 'home' that our priority is to take care of them and to meet their needs. We will begin working to do so today, and we will be in communication with them as soon as possible