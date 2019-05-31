Tulsa SPCA Making Room For Animals Displaced By Flooding
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Dozens of Tulsa animals without owners will be flown to Chicago, Illinois this morning to make room for animals displaced by flooding.
Right now, there are 200 animals being held at the River Spirit Expo Center.
These animals were dropped off by people who have been impacted by the flooding.
To make rook, Tulsa SPCA is transporting animals they have already been caring for to Illinois.
They are working to help out the Tulsa Humane Society and Tulsa animal Welfare.
The Humane Society of the United States has joined in and is paying for the flight of animals to Chicago.
The expo center is continuing to take care of hundreds of animals for people who aren't able to take care of them due to flood waters.
The temporary shelter at the fairgrounds is accepting pet food, blankets and towels for animals.
They are still accepting animals from people who have been displaced and aren't able to take care of their pets.