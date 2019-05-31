News
Edmond Police Investigate Accidental Shooting Death In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Police are investigating Friday morning, following a fatal shooting involving teenagers and young adults in Edmond, officials said.
According to Edmond police, around 12:30 a.m., a mix of teens and college kid were having a party near Fretz Avenue and West Danforth Road. Officials said someone pulled out a gun and the party goers were playing with it when it went off.
One person was shot in the head and killed, police said. The age of the victim has not been released.
Officials said the incident is being investigated as an accident.
This is a developing story.