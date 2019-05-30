Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Asking For Volunteers In June
Following severe weather and flooding across the state, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is asking for more than 2,000 volunteers to help out during the month of June.
“It's been a really tough time for our state, sadly, this is not the first time, nor will it likely be the last time that we will have to come together to make things happen, to make sure friends and neighbors have the support they need to make it through these tough times,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
Over a million pounds of food came in to the food bank over the Spring drive. Volunteers can help bag and box food for regular programs and disaster relief, sort and pack meat products in the Protein Packaging Center, as well as package meals in Hope’s Kitchen for the Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids Summer Feeding Program.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of the Regional Food Bank, especially when we are responding to disasters in our state and region. I encourage anyone who can help to sign up for a volunteer shift today,"
While many across the state are glad May is finally coming to an end, the people at the food bank know the need will not go away.
“We are responding to the needs along with our peers in the emergency and disaster network and we anticipate that we'll be needing to do that for some time because even as the waters we home recede, people’s needs will be on going for water and food relief,” said Fitzgerald.
The food bank says monetary donations are the best way to help meet specific needs as they arise. Donations to the Regional Food Bank can be made by visiting rfbo.org/HelpOK.
If you would like to volunteer at the Regional Food Bank, visit rfbo.org/volunteer