The roadways near Devon Energy have reopened after they were shut down on May 15, city officials said.

Sheridan and Robinson avenues were shutdown after an incident involving a crane-mounted maintenance platform caused damage to the building.

Devon Energy Corp. told the City there is no longer a risk of falling debris in publicly accessible areas around the building.

The Oklahoma City Streetcars will resume service and the Myriad Botanical Garden is completely reopened. 