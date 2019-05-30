News
Roadways Near Devon Energy Reopen After Incident At Tower
The roadways near Devon Energy have reopened after they were shut down on May 15, city officials said.
Sheridan and Robinson avenues were shutdown after an incident involving a crane-mounted maintenance platform caused damage to the building.
Devon Energy Corp. told the City there is no longer a risk of falling debris in publicly accessible areas around the building.
The Oklahoma City Streetcars will resume service and the Myriad Botanical Garden is completely reopened.