"I think what draws you to it is the excitement, is the little bit of thrill, is the you never know what to expect," he said. "Personally, it's that coupled with the making a difference and the sense of pride that you get when you see a visible difference you made whether 'hey we got a good stop on that fire' or 'hey, that person is going to make it. Or it's as simple as handing a sticker to a kid. The smile that he gets, being able to be in the position to do that is pretty appealing and rewarding."