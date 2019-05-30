News
1 Surrendered To Police After Standoff In SW OKC
Thursday, May 30th 2019, 1:35 PM CDT
Updated:
One person surrendered to police after a standoff situation in southwest Oklahoma City.
Officers were called Thursday to a home in the 8300 block of Brookline near SW 82 Street and Drexel.
A woman said she was being held at gunpoint by a man and managed to escape from the home. She told officers that other people were inside the home.
The department's tactical team was at the scene, and after the man surrendered, officers found four other women in the home.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.