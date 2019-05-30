Kickoff for the Sooners' Sept. 7 home game against South Dakota was also announced. The game, which will mark the first meeting between OU and the Coyotes, will start at 6 p.m. CT. Television information for the contest will be finalized this summer. A member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, South Dakota went 4-7 in 2018, its third season under Bob Nielson, who was won more than 200 games in 26 years as a head coach.