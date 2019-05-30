Almora went over to the stands to check on the girl, and broke down again, crying in the arms of a security guard. He said when the child feels well enough, he wants to reach out to her.

"God willing, I'll be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life. But just prayers right now. That's all I really could control," Almora said.

The extent of the young girl's injuries is unclear at the moment but she is expected to be okay.

While the exit velocity of the swing was not made public, Statcast reported that it traveled 160 feet in 1.2 seconds – meaning it was going at least 90 mph.