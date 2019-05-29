News
Bixby Residents Told To Evacuate Or Shelter-In-Place Due To Flooding
Wednesday, May 29th 2019, 10:44 PM CDT
Updated:
BIXBY, Oklahoma - The City of Bixby announced that 191st street at Mingo is currently closed and that water levels on 191st at Garnett and on 129th at HWY 64 are rising.
Residents impacted by these roadways had two hours to evacuate or shelter-in-place before they are closed. Bixby Police and Fire visited the Deer Run and Bixby Ranch Estates to notify residents in the area.
They say for residents who did not evacuate, sheltering-in-place will be required until waters recede. There is no word on when that is expected to happen.
Emergency services, including medical services, could become impossible to access until the flooding subsides.
Faith Church located at 1901 West 171st St. in Glenpool is serving as a shelter.