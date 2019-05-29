Board Members Call Emergency Meeting Over Cimarron River Concerns At Twin Lakes
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Twin Lakes Sports Club has called an emergency board meeting for Friday, May 31 in Crescent. Due to flooding, 10 homes have fallen into the Cimarron River since last week.
Board Member Arick Dickson says solutions to widespread erosion along the Cimarron in Twin Lakes have been discussed for more than three decades. He says the small private community hasn’t been able to reach a consensus about what to do.
“This comes down to money, and it’s pretty expensive, and it hard to comprehend for such a small community,” said Dickson.
Dickson says the river is now less than 90 feet from what’s known as the “West Lake.” He says when the river eventually bleeds into that lake, it could cause the kind of flooding that would cut off 20 homes from land.