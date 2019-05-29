Variety Care Offers New Program To Give Underserved Babies A Successful Start
OKLAHOMA CITY - A new effort by a local group of non-profit health centers is focusing on some of the most vulnerable members of our community. Variety Care's Healthy Expectations pilot program is helping underserved babies get a successful start in life.
Variety Care’s several metro locations specialize in serving under and uninsured Oklahomans, but like Courtney Milligan and the other parents enrolled in the new program, there are likely a number of services you did not know were available to you.
Two-month-old Devin Jr. and his mom Courtney just went in for their first pediatric wellness exam, and much more. Not only did they get to meet with Dr. Amanda Martin, but also a dietician, a dentist and a therapist.
The support has been vital as Courtney navigates first-time motherhood away from her and her husband’s families.
Courtney explained, “I actually like to work, so it’s weird for me not to go to work every day, but it’s been awesome just hanging out with (Devin) all day.”
The Healthy Expectations program works with families from pregnancy through early childhood, using workshops to share information with them every step of the way.
Translators are also on-hand if needed.
Through these classes, Courtney discovered she qualified for the WIC program.
“I assumed that since my husband was in the military that we wouldn’t be able to qualify,” Courtney said, “but come to find out they actually accept a lot of military people.”
Enrollment is open now for new families. Healthy Expectations is covered by SoonerCare and most private insurance, with cost-support options available for those without insurance.
Dr. Martin explained why they want to ensure every child gets the wide spectrum of care they deserve.
She said, “If we are not addressing or identifying some of these issues early on, this definitely affects our school readiness. It can impact their long-term health.”
Through these efforts, though, Variety Care aims to level the playing field, one baby at a time.
To learn more about the Healthy Expectations program and other Variety Care offerings, click here.