Edmond Doctor To Be Tried For 2018 Drunk Driving Death
EDMOND, Oklahoma - An Edmond doctor charged in the October 2018 drunk driving death of a metro father will go to trial.
Dr. Bryan Perry chose to waive his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, which came as a surprise to the victim’s loved ones.
“I’m just hopeful this is the beginning of him accepting his guilt,” said Sarah Bridwell, victim’s loved one. “And taking responsibility for what he’s done.”
Sarah Bridwell, the mother of Nicholas Rappa's daughter, said remorse is something Dr. Perry has not shown during this lengthy process.
“Having to go through this over and over again,” said Bridwell. “Having to see him, it’s all very difficult.”
The Edmond doctor is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident. The drunk driving crash on Interstate 35 killed 31-year-old Rappa last October.
Several of Rappa's family members traveled from out-of-state to be at the hearing. The doctor's attorney said the decision to not hold the hearing was for everyone involved.
“We want to get this case behind Dr. Perry and everyone else,” said Scott Adams, attorney. “It’s a very difficult case. There’s not any winners in it.”
Perry walked out of court maintaining a not guilty plea. He remains free on a $150,000 conditional bond which puts him on house arrest, under GPS monitoring and drinking alcohol is prohibited.
However, only months after the deadly crash Perry was caught drinking on New Year's Eve.
“He went to out-of-state treatment for about four months,” said Adams. “And successfully completed all of that.”
Perry now prepares for a trial, and according to Rappa's loved ones, a lengthy prison sentence.
“We’re hopeful that moving forward,” said Bridwell. “He’ll be serving time that he deserves.”
The state also dropped Perry's DUI charge from a felony to a misdemeanor. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31 at 9 a.m.