The woman eventually puts the gun in her pocket and appears to calm down. The Richardsons walk away with their dog.

"After leaving my husband stopped by the office and talked with her husband (they're the property managers)," Richardson's post continued. "The husband tells my husband that reservations aren't needed for the lake. This happened In Starkville, MS."

The unidentified manager had been fired by Kampgrounds of America, spokesman Mike Gast said, according to the Associated Press. KOA "does not condone the use of a firearm in any manner" on its properties or franchises, Gast said.

CBS News has reached out to Ms. Richardson for comment and is awaiting response.