Brown wrote on Twitter that he is "deeply grateful" for those supporting him. "Throughout my transition, I never thought that I would ever be able to achieve even a fraction of this impact on the world by simply living my truth," he wrote on Twitter.

Gillette also hasn't shied away from controversy when it comes to depictions of women. It sparked a backlash this year for tweeting a photo of an obese woman posing on a beach in a bikini.

The razor maker last week posted the image of Anna O'Brien, a plus-size fashion, fitness and lifestyle blogger, under its @GilletteVenus handle, captioning it, "Go out there and slay the day." Some Twitter users said the ad glamorizies obesity and that Gillette is promoting an unhealthy lifestyle for profit.