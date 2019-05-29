"The reason I started with the judges is important as all these other things are that we're talking about, I mean, you want to have a long, lasting positive impact on the country," McConnell said via a livestream provided by WPSD. "Everything else changes. I remember during the tax bill, people were agonizing over whether one part of the tax bill was permanent or not, I said, 'look the only way the tax bill is permanent depends on the next election.' The next election because people have different views about taxes in the two parties and approach it differently when they get in power.