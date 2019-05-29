Severe Storm Threat Shifts SE Of I-44 Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - The threat for severe storms will shift southeast of Interstate 44 for Wednesday.
A strong cold front will create a welcome pattern change starting Thursday bringing milder and drier air into the state.
Before we get there, severe storms and flooding will continue to be possible ahead of the cold front Wednesday. Golf ball size hail, winds to 75 mph and a few tornadoes are possible. Flooding also looks possible with an additional one to three inches. This will impact southeast Oklahoma.
There will be a tornado risk for Pauls Valley, Davis, Sulphur, Duncan, Seminole, Wewoka and Holdenville. These areas will have a threat through the afternoon into the early evening.
The OKC Metro is NOT included in the tornado threat!
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.