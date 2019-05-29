News
National Weather Service Warns Of Life-Threatening Flooding In Ponca City
Wednesday, May 29th 2019
PONCA CITY, Oklahoma - The national weather service is warning about life-threatening flooding Wednesday morning in Ponca City.
Officials with the weather service said the Arkansas River has risen to nearly 22 feet and is expected to rise even more.
Flood stage is considered to be 17 feet.
The river is expected to stay that high until Sunday, putting homes and businesses at risk.
A flood warning is in effect.