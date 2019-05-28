Chisholm Creek Reveals Plans, Renderings For Additional Development
OKLAHOMA CITY - Less than two weeks after the opening of Costco, more development is on its way to the Western Avenue and Kilpatrick Turnpike area. The Chisholm Creek development is adding another phase.
The second phase will add a hotel, movie theatre, shopping, office space and apartments.
“There will be a center promenade that people can go through and there will be lots of community space, so a lot of spaces for people to enjoy even outside of the restaurants,” said Bailey Gordon with the Medallion Group.
This, as construction continues on the popular first phase. They are still adding four more restaurants and smaller spaces for more local tenants.
As far as the traffic, a spokesperson for Oklahoma City says right now there are no plans to improve the intersection, but they will continue to monitor daily traffic counts and pavement conditions.