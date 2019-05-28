Woman Wanted, Accused Of Possible Copper Wire Theft In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police said on Tuesday a woman who is accused of impersonation may also be connected to another crime. Investigators were tipped off after she left a stolen driver's license at a local metal recycling plant.
Joseph Silva saw red flags when the suspect came into his southeast Oklahoma City business with copper wiring.
“She had about 200 pounds in her trunk,” said Silva. “Between 100 and 200.”
He said that is an unusual amount to have legally, so he asked the woman a few questions.
“When I asked where she got it from, she said she found it in her backyard,” said Silva. “Then she got it from a friend, and then her dad gave it to her.”
Silva recently received notice from police about a copper wire theft from this construction site at Southwest 4th and Broadway Avenue. He thought the woman might be connected somehow when she offered up suspicious information.
“She asked me how to strip more of it,” said Silva. “I asked how much she had, and she said she had several thousand pounds.”
Silva went inside the business to call police and said the woman took off in a maroon 2007 Grand Marquis. He reported seeing two other women in the car.
“She left her driver’s license there,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Which officers later found was actually a stolen license.”
Police said Silva's alert response may have given them a big lead in the copper wire theft investigation.
“Fortunately, this business was doing their due diligence when the person actually left,” said Morgan.
If you recognize the woman in the picture or have information about the stolen copper call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.