News
Police Identify Body Found In Stillwater Creek
STILLWATER - The Stillwater Police Department said Tuesday that a body discovered submerged in a creek in the area of Kameoka Trail north of 12th Avenue has been identified.
According to the report, a man was walking in the area around 2:30 p.m. Saturday May 25, when he noticed a body in the creek.
Police were notified, and with help from the Stillwater Fire Department, they were able to remove the body from the water.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the body as 47-year-old Paul Ivy Graves.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police said there appears to be no evidence of foul play at this time.