Webbers Falls Flooding Appears To Be Receding, Corps Says
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - The Corps of Engineers says it appears the flood waters in Webbers Falls have crested and are beginning to slowly recede.
The Corps says this will be a very slow process. Meanwhile, the town posted on it’s Facebook page that the Oklahoma Housing Authority is giving money to flood victims to help with housing rental for one month.
Anyone needing help should call (405) 419-8196.