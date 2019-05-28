The levee system is continuing to operate effectively. This morning, a sinkhole was identified near Pump Station #1 in Sand Springs around Main Street. Engineers believe this is related to a capped storm water line under the levee, and they have assured me it is not a threat to the stability of the levee.

That said, I continue to encourage people who live behind the levees to proactively relocate. The levees have never been tested like this, and if anything were to go wrong the amount of time to evacuate could be minutes rather than hours. Staying there is an unnecessary risk that you don’t have to take. We have shelters, buses to transport you, and an emergency animal shelter for your pets. These options are all there for you to use, so please take advantage of them.