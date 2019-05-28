News
1 Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash In Logan County
Tuesday, May 28th 2019, 11:25 AM CDT
Updated:
One arrested after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Logan County.
Police said the chase started when Oklahoma City police were notified of an attempted car burglary near Hefner Road and Meridian Avenue.
The suspect vehicle was on northbound Interstate 35 near Guthrie when it exited on Highway 33 and crashed near Industrial Road.
The suspect got out of the vehicle then back into the vehicle and stayed there for a short standoff.
The man got out of the vehicle and peaceably surrendered.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.