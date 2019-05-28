Severe Storms Moving Into OKC Metro Area
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has severe weather updates for storms moving into the Oklahoma City metro.
Severe thunderstorms developed along a boundary Tuesday afternoon, producing big hail, strong winds and a chance of tornadoes for central Oklahoma. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for several Oklahoma counties Tuesday until 10 p.m.
Tuesday is another day to be weather aware. Ingredients are coming back into place for severe weather.
Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible.
The question is, how many storms form? The cap may be strong and could limit the number of storms. That would be great! However, the potential is there for several supercells to develop along the dryline. These will be monitored very closely.
Wednesday the cold front swings in, and the severe threat move to southeast Oklahoma. After Wednesday, the jet stream overhead becomes weak.
We will have several days of storm chances next week, but the tornado threat really goes away!
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.