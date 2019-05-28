Mandatory Evacuations Continue In Coffeyville Kansas
COFFEYVILLE, Kansas - There is a mandatory evacuation in order in Coffeyville, Kansas as water from the Verdigris River is now up and over the levees in that area.
The National Weather Service is expecting the Verdigris River to hit 26.5 feet, but the levee is only 26 feet.
Part of the town flooded back in 2007 and, now, the city and county are urging those residents that were hit with flooding then, to be prepared now.
Several businesses in the area are packing up and moving out right now.
Others are packing up and leaving their homes as the water continues to rise.
The Red Cross has jumped in to help out. People who have already packed up and left are waiting it out at the First Southern Baptist Church and are able to get rest and three meals a day from Red Cross.
The city does say if you plan to go the the shelter at the church, you need to check in with Red Cross at 128th West 8th St.