Police Investigate Overnight Homicide At SE OKC Apartment Complex
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person is dead Tuesday morning after a shooting at a Southeast Oklahoma City, police said.
According to officials, the shooting took place around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartments complex near Southeast 44th Street and South Sooner Road.
Before police arrived, the victim was transported to OU Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Official said witnesses were were able to provide police with the suspects description.
"What we know right now is we have a male suspect, who's about 6' tall wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, who ran away from the scene," said Lt. Jeff Spruill.
Police said the victim and the suspect may know each other and that an earlier altercation may have led up to the shooting.
Officers are processing the crime scene and trying to get new information that can lead to the suspect.
The victim's identity has not been released.
This is a developing story.