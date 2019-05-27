News
U.S. Navy Band Southwest Plays Memorial Day Concert In Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - One of the United States Navy’s nine bands is in the Oklahoma City area through this Friday. “Navy Band Southwest” has planned 10 concerts around the metro area.
Monday night, the band played a Memorial Day concert at St. Joseph’s Old Cathedral at 6 p.m.
Musician Second Class Clifton Murray says the fact much of the state of Oklahoma is suffering right now from flooding and tornadoes, is not lost amongst bandmembers.
“For us, we’re here setting up, doing the job. But then somebody comes up and says we’ve had aid and help, but having you come and play music, it helps our hearts heal, is so important,” said Murray.
For a list of local Navy Band Southwest concerts this week, go to their Facebook Page.